Judge Withdraws From Sowore’s Case Over Bribery Allegation
December 23, 2019
The judge said his conscience will never be free to proceed with the case because Sowore’s online news medium, SaharaReporters, had accused him twice in two publications of taking bribe in the case involving a former Benue State governor, Gabriel Suswam, in 2016 and 2019.
