Lagos Lawmaker Shina Peller arrested

House of Representatives member in Lagos State, Shina Pella ,who owns club, Quilox, was fond of obstructing free flow of traffic. The lawmaker was said to have been warned many times, but he refused to do anything about it.

The straw that actually broke the camel’s wife was what happened on Monday.

Shina Peller was detained and arrested for allegedly mobilising thugs to invade a police station.

After some of his customers’ vehicles caused gridlock on Monday, the police intervened by towing three of the vehicles.

“Up till 9am, the club was still on. They refused to remove their vehicles and Lagosians were seriously disturbed. Even Mr Governor was affected this morning. He had to manoeuvre his way through it.

“This man had been talked to many times, but he refused to listen. This morning, our patrol vehicles towed three vehicles out of that place so that people could pass.

Shina Peller,we learnt angrily mobilised over 50 thugs to attack Maroko Police Station to move those vehicles out. We had to send reinforcement from neighbouring stations before they were able to curtail the situation.

That was how he was arrested with five of the thugs, while others escaped. We had to exercise a lot of restraints.

“They have been moved to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Panti, where they are being investigated