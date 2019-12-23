Lampard Outshines Mourinho

Chelsea’s victory over Tottenham yesterday saw Frank Lampard completely outshines counterpart Jose Mourinho, when it mattered most.

The capital rivals went head-to-head at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium a short time ago, in a crunch matchup in the Premier League’s top-4 race.

Chelsea headed into proceedings occupying the final of the English top-flight’s Champions League berths.

What was once a healthy advantage for the Blues over the chasing pack, though, had evaporated over recent weeks.

Ahead of kick-off, Lampard’s men sat just a point clear of 5th-placed Sheffield United, having fallen to defeat in 4 of their last 5 league outings.

Tottenham, on the other hand, had enjoyed a major upturn in form since Jose Mourinho’s appointment late last month.

On the back of four victories from five in the Premier League, the Lilywhites had catapulted themselves back into the top-4 picture.