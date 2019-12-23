New CBN directives in simple terms

A. Electronic transfers:
1. N10 for interbank trans less than N5000
2. N25 for interbank trans btwn N5,001 – 50,000
3. N50 for interbank trans above N50,000
B. ATM Withdrawal:
N35 (previously 65) after 3rd withdrawal in a month, on another banks ATM.
C. Card Maintenance Charge:
1. N50 every 3 months for Savings ( Now quarterly as against the current monthly charge).
2. Zero for Current.
D. Account Maintenance Charge:
1. Zero for Current
2. Applicable to current accounts only on customer induced transactions.