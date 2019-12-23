Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

New CBN directives in simple terms

December 23, 2019

A. Electronic transfers:
1. N10 for interbank trans less than N5000
2. N25 for interbank trans btwn N5,001 – 50,000
3. N50 for interbank trans above N50,000

B. ATM Withdrawal:
N35 (previously 65) after 3rd withdrawal in a month, on another banks ATM.

C. Card Maintenance Charge:
1. N50 every 3 months for Savings ( Now quarterly as against the current monthly charge).
2. Zero for Current.

D. Account Maintenance Charge:
1. Zero for Current
2. Applicable to current accounts only on customer induced transactions.

