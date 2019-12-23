Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

OBJ presents Atiku again for 2023 ..’he’s twice better than Buhari’

December 23, 2019

Former President  Olusegun Obasanjo has said those in the present administration will not only go to jail, they will go to hell if their corrupt acts are exposed.

Comparing Atiku with President Muhammadu Buhari, Obasanjo said his former deputy, though not a messiah, was far better than the incumbent President.

He said, “What I am saying is that where we are today; our present situation, if you look at those who are there today and our boss (Buhari), I insist that Atiku will do better than them.

“This is not a prophecy. Those in government today, if we expose them, all of them will enter hell; they will not only go to jail.  They will go to hell. Whoever that God does not expose his sins to the public is the person whose secret is kept.”

Obasanjo, however, said he was not privy to the plans of Atiku if he became Nigeria’s next President.

He said, “I did not say he (Atiku) will behave like Jesus.  I did not say he will behave like Prophet Muhammed, but he will do better, in fact twice better than  what we have at present.”

