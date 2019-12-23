Prof Adeolu Akande appointed NCC Chairman, others too

Adeolu Akande a Nigerian political scientist and professor of Political Science at the Igbinedion University, Okada, Edo State has been appointed as the chairman of Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC).President Muhammadu Buhari named him, alongside others.

Akande who hails from the South West replaces Senator Olabiyi Durojaiye who has held the office in the last four years.

A statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, said the president appointed Mr. Uche Onwude (South-east) to replace Senator Ifeanyi Godwin Ararume as a Non-Executive Commissioner on the board subject to Senate confirmation.

Adesina also said Buhari appointed Abubakar Sa’id as the Board Chairman of National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA).

Other members of NITDA board are: Dr Habibu Ahmed Imam (North West) who replaces Dr Lawal Bello Moriki and Dr. Mohammed Sa’idu Kumo.

In the same vein, Adesina said Buhari replaced Bisi Adegbuyi with Dr. Ismail Adebayo Adewusi (South-west) as the Postmaster General/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST)

He also said the president appointed Professor Muhammed Bello Abubakar to replace Yusuf Kazaure as the Board Chairman of Galaxyone Limited (GBB) while Dr. George Nnadubem Moghalu takes over from Kazaure as the Board Chairman of the Nigeria Communications Satellite Limited (NigComSat).

Adesina also said Dr Najeem Salam replaces Hon. Samson Osagie as Executive Director, Marketing and Business Development.

The statement added that Professor Abdu Ja’afaru Bambale replaces Kazeem Kolawole Raji as Executive Director, Technical Services and Hadi Mohammed replaces Mohammed Lema Abubakar as Executive Director, Administration