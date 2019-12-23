Sotitobire pastor shed tears, to spend yuletide in prison over missing boy

The man behind Sotitobire Miracle Centre, Akure, Prophet Babatunde Alfa, wept profusely as an Akure Chief Magistrate Court ordered him and six others to be remanded in the Olokuta Correctional Centre in Ondo state over alleged conspiracy to kidnap and aiding kidnapping.

They were dragged to the Akure magistrate’s court sitting at Oke-Eda by the Department of Security Service, DSS after the Prophet had spent two weeks in their custody. Prophet Alfa and six other members of his church were docked over a missing boy, Gold Kolawole during a Sunday service at the headquarters of the church in Osinle area of the state capital on November 10.

The church members arraigned alongside the clergyman include Omodara Olayinka Margaret Oyebola, Grace Ogunjobi, Egunjobi Motunrayo, Esther Kayode and Peter Anjorin. Prophet Alfa burst into tears as he was moved out of the court into the black maria with the six other accused persons.

He was accused of conspiring with other suspects to kidnap and aid the kidnap a one-year-old gold Eninlalopuwa kolawole at the Sotitobire Praising Chapel in Akure The offences are said to be punishable under section five of Ondo State Anti-kidnapping and Anti-Abduction law 2010.

The matter was adjourned till January 17 next year by the trial magistrate, Mrs Charity Adeyanju.