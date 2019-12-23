Truck loaded with Cocoa hijacked on Benin -Ore rd

A member of an armed robbery syndicate, Michael Edeh, have been arrested for hijacking a truck loaded with 480 bags of cocoa.

Members of the syndicate allegedly tied the hands and legs of the driver before hijacking the truck along the Sagamu-Benin Expressway.

The incident occurred on Saturday and was busted by the patrol team of the Obalende Division in Ijebu-Ode.

He stated, “The suspect was arrested following information received by the patrol team attached to the Obalende Division in Ijebu-Ode that a truck with number plate Lagos KTU 286 SQ loaded with 480 bags of cocoa was being attacked at gunpoint along the Sagamu/Ijebu-Ode Expressway by armed men numbering about six.

“On receiving the information, the team headed for the scene, but on sighting the policemen, the hoodlums took to their heels and escaped into the bush.

“The bush was thoroughly combed, resulting in the arrest of Michael Edeh, who has been interrogated and confessed to being a member of a robbery syndicate that specialises in hijacking trucks loaded with goods along the road at gunpoint.

“The suspect, who claimed to be living at the Isheri-Osun area of Lagos State, explained that he and other members of the group used to meet at a point on the expressway to plan for who and when to strike.

“The truckload of cocoa was recovered, while the truck driver, whose hands and legs were tied in the bush, was rescued