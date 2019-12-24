Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Brutalized Deji Adeyanju’s health critical, flown abroad

December 24, 2019

Human rights activist, Deji Adeyanju, who was physically brutalised by dozens of hired government thugs on Monday in Abuja during a protest tagged #FreedomRally in front of the National Human Rights Commission, has been flown overseas for medical treatment.

We gathered  that the activist was in a critical condition at the hospital following the deadly attack that left deep cuts all over his body and left him struggling to breathe.

Adeyanju has been flown to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, where he would be receiving comprehensive medical treatment.

During the attack, some operatives of the Department of State Services and policemen at the scene failed to rescue the activist, allowing the thugs carrying posters bearing President Muhammadu Buhari’s image and chanting ‘Sai Baba’ to violently ‘feast’ on him.

Several other activists, who participated in the peaceful demonstration, were also attacked by the hired thugs.

