Drunken Policemen shoot comedian dead @ year end party

Two yet-to-be-identified policemen attached to the Nigerian Prison Yard in Oba, Ogun State, have allegedly shot dead a comedian, Abiola Owonikoko, in the Abeokuta area of the state.

The policemen were said to have abandoned their duty post to attend an end of the year party organised by a group of miners in the area.

They reportedly got themselves drunk and started misbehaving.

The policemen allegedly harassed and threatened to kill some of the guests, who were having a good time at the party.

The cops, we were told, started shooting all of a sudden and stray bullets hit Owonikoko in the chest and stomach, but efforts to revive him proved abortive as the comedian died due to the injuries he sustained from the attack.

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident and said one of the policemen had been arrested.

He added that the command had launched a manhunt for the other cop, who went into hiding after the incident.

Oyeyemi stated, “The incident is true; the policemen were at the scene of the incident on an illegal duty. They were posted to guard the prison in that area, so they left the place to carry out an illegal duty. No one sent them to that place to commit that atrocity.

“As soon as the atrocity was committed, one of them ran away. They were two, who were posted to that place; we have one in our custody and we are using him to investigate and get the other policeman, who is at large.

The corpse of the victim has been deposited in the mortuary, while the command is investigating the incident. We are assuring members of the public that such a heinous crime will never be covered and the perpetrator is definitely going to be apprehended, no matter how long.

“Once we arrest him, we will make it known to members of the public and he is going to be prosecuted accordingly.