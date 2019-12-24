Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Fidelity Bank Comes Tops In KPMG SME Customer Experience Survey

Younews Ng December 24, 2019 Business, Investigation, News, Trending, Whistle Blower Leave a comment 42 Views

Fidelity Bank Plc has moved on to second on the 2019 Nigeria Banking Industry Customer Experience Survey, recently published by the renowned audit and consultancy firm, KPMG.

And has also clinched award of ‘Best SME-Supporting Bank of the Year’ by African Newspapers of Nigeria; Publishers of Tribune Newspapers in recognition of “its efforts to stimulate economic growth by empowering small and medium-sized businesses, which are the engine of economic growth of any nation”.

The award was bestowed on the bank at the 70th anniversary of the newspaper, which was founded by the late Nigerian sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

Speaking on both developments, Fidelity Bank CEO, Mr. Nnamdi Okonkwo said the MSME sub-sector is a niche area of focus for the bank. “As critical agents for economic development, we will continue to deploy resources to support the sector, from structured financing, to advisory, capacity building and market access.

“Our unique approach to serving the market segment is multi-faceted, including  robust business advisory, practical handholding and guidance of aspiring and existing entrepreneurs to build sustainable businesses.

