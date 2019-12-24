Military thumb chest to say Book Haram defeated, talk about Shuaib

The Boko Haram insurgents no longer operate on the Nigerian soil, according to the Defence Headquarters (DHQ).

Its spokesman Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu said the insurgents had been pushed to the Tombus Islands on the fringes of Lake Chad.

“Boko Haram is not occupying any part of this country,” he said in reference to a claim attributed to Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum that Boko Haram was occupying two local government areas in the state.

Gen. Nwachukwu said: “I want to make it clear that Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa (ISWAP) have been defeated and pushed into what we call the Tombus Islands.

“These are the islands between Nigeria and neighboring countries of Niger and Chad, where they have their enclave and from where they come out and carry out attacks on soft targets. Boko Haram is not holding any inch of the country.”

On the activities of the joint operations coordinated by the DHQ, he said there were five of them.

They are Operation Safe Haven, Operation Hadarin Daji, Operation Thunder Strike, Operation Whirl Stroke and Operation Delta Safe.

The DHQ spokesman said activities by the operations had increased across the country in the last three months, resulting in what he called tremendous achievements.

Gen. Nwachukwu said Leah Sharibu had not been rescued because troops were cautious not to put her and other captives in greater danger.

Sharibu is one of the 109 schoolgirls abducted on February 19, 2018 by insurgents at the Government Girls’ Science and Technical College, Dapchi, in Yobe State.

Others were freed but Sharibu was held back by the insurgents for allegedly refusing to denounce her Christian faith and convert to Islam.