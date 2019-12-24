Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Sanwo Olu commissions 31 roads in Ojokoro

Younews Ng December 24, 2019 Celebrity, Events, News, Politics, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 48 Views

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo Olu has commissioned a network of 31 roads in Ojokoro Local Council Development Area, saying the roads are expected to decongest traffic gridlock and provide major bypass/alternate routes along the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Court denies Orji Kalu bail for no evidence of illness, Scolds Abians for Voting him

A federal high court in Lagos has dismissed the bail application of jailed former governor ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.