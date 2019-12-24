Sanwo Olu commissions 31 roads in Ojokoro

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo Olu has commissioned a network of 31 roads in Ojokoro Local Council Development Area, saying the roads are expected to decongest traffic gridlock and provide major bypass/alternate routes along the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway.
Tags Sanwo Olu has commissioned a network of 31 roads in Ojokoro slideshow
Check Also
Court denies Orji Kalu bail for no evidence of illness, Scolds Abians for Voting him
A federal high court in Lagos has dismissed the bail application of jailed former governor ...