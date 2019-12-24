Revealed: Why Buhari orders Sowore, Dasuki release

Pressure from international communities, human right activists and especially US clear position nay have made president Buhari to release them..

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN), says he has directed the Department of State Security Service to release the duo of the immediate-past National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki, and ‘RevolutionNow’ protest convener, Mr. Omoyele Sowore from custody.

As of the time of filing this report on Tuesday, YOUNEWS learnt that final documentations were being concluded for the release of the two men at the headquarters of the DSS in Abuja.

Sources are alluding pressure from US, as a major concern to Mr president..Two days ago United States placed Nigeria, Russia and few others on watch list as religiously intolerant countries.

That stance was said to have pained Buhari.In fact the minister of information, Lai Mohammed had to official reject the label.

Interestingly, and maybe coincidentally too..they are being released today the new ambassador of USA to Nigeria met Buhari inside Aso Rock. Some are already insinuating that she may have delivered a message from Washington DC.

Buhari too did not hide his feelings, he told her..President Muhammadu Buhari urged United States of America to ensure that its sources of information on Nigeria cut across all sectors as some people might provide misleading and manipulative narratives for self-serving purposes, ignoring the larger picture of a united country.

The President, who received Letters of Credence of United States of America Ambassador to Nigeria, Ms Mary Beth Leonard, said the recent listing of Nigeria for human rights concerns created an impression that some people were being unfairly treated or marginalized in the country.

“I know that those with access have created an impression of being marginalized.

“I sit here with a clear conscience. I took an oath and I am honouring the office,’’ he said.

President Buhari said he took some time to explain the situation in the country when he met with President Donald Trump in Washington DC as the American President expressed concern with reports of attacks on segments of the society.

“It is not an easy task to work for the unity of the country, and I am doing my best. During your stay in the country I am asking you to ensure that your sources of strategic information cut across,’’ he added.

The President urged the envoy to use the opportunity of her posting to Nigeria, with her experience, knowledge and energy to get the facts on the country.

In her remarks, the United States Ambassador said Nigeria was listed on a watch list to deepen conversation on the humanitarian situation in the country, accepting that some people could “flare the flames and crystalize issues’’ that could affect peaceful-coexistence.

But sources in Presidency revealed to YOU NEWS that it is just in obedience of court order..

Malami too has confirmed by saying the decision to release them was in compliance with the bail granted the two by the court

“The two defendants are enjoined to observe the terms of their bail and refrain from engaging in any act that is inimical to public peace and national security as well as their ongoing trial which will run its course in accordance with the laws of the land,” Malami said.