NBET boss sacked over complaints, faces probe..NBET boss too

The government also announced the sack of the Managing Director of the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc (NBET), Dr. Marilyn Amobi, and subsequently set up a five-man team to investigate complaints against her leadership at the NBET.

Power minister directed the immediate and indefinite suspension of the Managing Director of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), Damilola Ogunbiyi over some what has been tagged ‘apparent infractions’. Ogunbiyi is to hand over to the next most senior officer in the Agency. Mamman also directed an immediate investigation into the activities of the REA towards repositioning it for better service delivery. Ogunbiyi occupies a tripartite since she was brought in under former minister, Babatunde Fashola. She was the coordinator of the former minister’s pet work, Power Sector Recovery Programme (PSRP), the Senior Adviser in the office of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Power, and the MD of REA. There are also complaints of high costed project contracts at the agency.