“I’m gratified to hear of Mr. Sowore’s release, and I expect the government of Nigeria to ensure his continued safety and security now that he is out of custody.

I am hopeful that moving forward we can rely on the Nigerian justice system for a transparent, credible legal process. I plan to continue to closely watch further proceedings in Mr. Sowore’s case.” –

U.S. Senator Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), Ranking Member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee