Fresh gridlock looms as Kara/Berger Bridge reconstruction resumes Jan 6

Motorists and other users of the Berger/Kara Bridge section of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway may have to brace for another round of gridlock as reconstruction work will resume by Monday, January 6, in the area.

The barricade on that section of the road was on Sunday, December 1 removed to enable motorists to move freely during the festive period.

Before the road was opened in early December, vehicles, both inbound and outbound Lagos, were diverted to the outbound lane up to Isheri Junction, before redistributing to the normal lanes and was a major challenge to motorists due to gridlock.

The gridlock on the busy corridor, especially whenever there was an accident or a breakdown of articulated vehicle forced many commuters to drive against traffic, further compounding the problem.

Now,work is expected to be faster at the Kara Bridge end because we are fully in the dry season unlike the other time when the work started” a source said