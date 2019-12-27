Ganduje bans members of opposite sex from same tricycles

As from January, members of the opposite sex will no longer be allowed to board the same commercial tricycles in Kano State.
Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, said that the measure was meant to uphold Islamic values and curb immorality.
