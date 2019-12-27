PDP  begins search for presidential candidate 

The Chairman, Board of Trustees of the Peoples Democratic Party, Senator Walid Jibrin, has hinted the party will soon commence high-level consultations and search for a credible candidate to fly the party’s flag for the 2023 presidential election.

We learnt every interested and eligible member of the party from any part of Nigeria was free to aspire for the presidency under the PDP platform.

When asked whether the PDP would adopt Atiku Abubakar, its candidate in the 2019 presidential election, the BoT chairman said the former Vice-President ,like every other Nigerian, could still contest if he so wished.

“Atiku is a Nigerian. Has he really failed in that (2019 presidential) election? The case went from the tribunal to the appeal court and up to the Supreme Court. If Atiku wants, he has the right to do so and other people have the right to do so. Do you think it is only Atiku that wants to contest?

On the presidential candidate, the National Working Committee, in consultation with all relevant organs of the party, will reveal the plan for coming up with our presidential candidate.

All members in should unite our party with a view to taking over government from the ruling APC in 2023.