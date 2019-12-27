Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Redeemed pastor, his 2 children drowned in a pool

December 27, 2019

A pastor of  The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Nigerian-born Briton and his two children got drowned in a resort swimming pool on the Costa del Sol on Christmas Eve.

Gabriel Diya, 52, his daughter, Comfort, nine, and his son, Praise-Emmanuel, 16, died in the pool at Club La Costa World, near Fuengirola in Spain.

Comfort got into difficulties and the other two died trying to save her.

“That pool where this terrible tragedy occurred on Christmas Eve is open for use again. And the management is saying the police have given the pool a clean bill of health.

“The resort workers heard the screaming and they tried to do CPR [resuscitation] as well, but they couldn’t help them,” he said.”

“Then the emergency doctors came and they tried for 30-35 minutes, but they couldn’t revive them.”

