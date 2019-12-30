Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Another popular Pastor (Lord’s Chosen) says “No Christmas In The Bible”

Younews Ng December 30, 2019 Celebrity, Events, News, Trending Leave a comment 69 Views

Barely a week after NFM overseer, Adekoya stirred controversy with Chistmamas as pagan doctrine, Lord’s Chosen Revival Ministries, the General Overseer, Pastor Lazarus Muoka too has said the Church programmes during Christmas season is only by coincidence

“our programme is aimed at saving souls, our programme is not for funfair, it is not a celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ, but rather preaching the gospel of Jesus Christ.

“Christmas is a doctrine of those who don’t read the Bible, there is no place in my Bible that I see Christmas, what I do is taking advantage of Christmas to preach the gospel.”

It would be recalled that Deeper Life Overseer, Kumuyi announced same stand in some years back.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Details of how one soldier, one robber die in 1st bank robbery, 4 arrested

Operatives of the Federal Capital Territory Police Command and soldiers from the Guards Brigades on ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.