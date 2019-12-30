Another popular Pastor (Lord’s Chosen) says “No Christmas In The Bible”

Barely a week after NFM overseer, Adekoya stirred controversy with Chistmamas as pagan doctrine, Lord’s Chosen Revival Ministries, the General Overseer, Pastor Lazarus Muoka too has said the Church programmes during Christmas season is only by coincidence

“our programme is aimed at saving souls, our programme is not for funfair, it is not a celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ, but rather preaching the gospel of Jesus Christ.

“Christmas is a doctrine of those who don’t read the Bible, there is no place in my Bible that I see Christmas, what I do is taking advantage of Christmas to preach the gospel.”

It would be recalled that Deeper Life Overseer, Kumuyi announced same stand in some years back.