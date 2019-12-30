CELE Church’s axe dangles on Genesis over 3 sins during K1 show inside Church

Hosting of Fuji music star, King Wasiu Ayinde Anifowoshe Marshal popularly known as K1, at the 2019 Harvest Programme of the Celestial Church of Christ Genesis Global under the leadership of Senior Sheperd-in-Charge, Prophet Israel Oladele Ogundipe is causing a rage.

It was on 15th December, when the famous singer performed on the altar for over an hour.

The National Headquarters of the Celestial Church in Imeko, a suburb of Ogun State (South West Nigeria) YOUNEWS learnt had charged him for 2 Offences…

One being the K1 issue,an Alhaji coming to perform Fuji in the Church..The altar us for preaching spiritual, not for Fuji musical motivation.

The 2nd offence considered to be of higher magnitudeis about Cardinal James Omolaja Odumbaku popularly known as Baba Eto in both Celestial Church and Lagos political circles, who also attended the Genesis programme in contention tagged “Harvest of Massive Mercy”.

Baba Eto made a grand entry into CCC, Genesis Global, K1 stepped back with it to begin a special rendition in honour of Baba Eto who just stepped in. But that was not really the second offence.

The real offences we gathered was that as against the doctrine of the Celestial Church, Baba Eto wore his cap into the Church.

It was said that he should have ordinarily taken the cap off before entering the Church as a norm. As if that was not enough, Baba Eto allegedly went on to commit a more grievous offence inside the altar.

There are reportedly 2 special chairs above the altar in all Celestial Church parishes which are reserved exclusively for some elemental beings.

One is said to be reserved spiritually for Jesus Christ, so no one sits on it no matter who they are. And the other is said to be reserved for late Samuel Bilewu Joseph Oschoffa, the Pastor/Prophet/founder of Celestial Church.

It is any of his descendants who has taken over the leadership of the Church who currently is Rev. Pastor Mobiyina Oshoffa, is allowed to sit on that revered seat whenever he is on visit to any Celestial Church Parish.

But lo and behold, after K1 had made obeisance to Baba Eto (Cardinal James Omolaja Odunmbaku) while still singing his praises, and Genesis had equally come to prostrate for him before hugging him on the altar, Baba Eto allegedly went straight to sit on the chair reserved only for the person leading the Celestial Church worldwide.

In the doctrine of the Church, that is what it was said to be, abomination.

The International Headquarters wondered why Genesis (Dele Ogundipe) did not ask Baba Eto to immediately vacate the seat as he already committed abomination.

THE GENESIS REPLY….

And Genesis reportedly sent words back to the Headquarters that Baba Eto was too big in the Celestial Church for him to have challenged him like that.

For one, he was quoted to have said that Baba Eto too heads a Celestial Church Parish and well aware of the sacredness of that particular chair. So, he must have some reasons best known to him to have sat on it.

And again, Genesis was said to have argued that late Oshoffa’s wife was in the Church as a guest that day too. So, why did she keep quiet instead of raising issues on Baba Eto, sitting on the sacred chair.

But the Headquarters was said not to be ready to hear any of his excuses. They sent for him to show up personally at the Headquarter to answer to the crimes he allegedly engineered against the Celestial Church.

But Genesis was said to have responded to them that he would not come because he had not committed any crime whatsoever. So, it was a ding dong affair between Genesis Global and the International Headquarters for days.

OGUNDIPE FIRES KETU?

Meanwhile, the Church service after the incidents which was held on Sunday, 22nd of December, Genesis (Dele Ogundipe) reportedly told his congregation that he was withdrawing his Church from the main body of the Celestial Church to stand alone.

He allegedly asked those of his members who want to stay with him to stay and those who were willing to go away with the main body to do so on their own volition. And as a result of that said secession, the main body of Celestial Church was said to have instituted a court action against him on the matter.

How that would pan out in the coming days remained to be seen.

In a strong demonstration of his resolve to secede, members of Genesis Global Parish were said not to have taken part in general worship by all the Celestial Church members in the country every year which starts few days before Christmas and ends on Christmas day at the Celestial Church Spiritual city of Imeko in Ogun State.

As it is, the battle line is apparently drawn and the last has not been heard of the matter.

Still in clearing the air in the issue, Prophet Israel Oladele Ogundipe has said

“I am writing this press statement to clear the air over certain issues that have been making news all over the social media and other forms of media. First of all, let me quickly say that I didn’t at any time or in anyway make a statement that I was quitting the celestial church, rather I always and still reaffirm my commitment to the church under the leadership of our Rev Pastor Emmanuel Mobiyan Oshoffa. Unlike the news going around that I pulled out from the fold, I Israel Oladele Ogundipe affirms that it is false and not near truth.

I also like to quickly address two major issues that have also generated mixed arguments in the media space. First was the news that Cardinal Odunbaku sat down on the seat reserved in every celestial church as the seat of the spiritual head of the celestial church.

This incidence happened during our recently concluded adult harvest. I need to clarify that it wasn’t like we ushered cardinal Odunbaku to that seat, in fact I was busy with other activities during the program when he arrived and I didn’t notice where he sat until he was well seated. Considering the age and position of Cardinal Odunbaku in the Celestial church, it will amount to a huge level of disrespect and dishonor if I asked him to stand up from the seat where he was seated.

Secondly is the highly publicized issue of King wasiu Ayinde singing in our church during our harvest. I need to first clarify that we didn’t invite Kwam1 as a guest artiste during our harvest as it has been spread in the media.

I met Alhaji Wasiu Ayinde at a particular function recently and he promised to come to our harvest to celebrate with us because he believed so much in the grace of God over my life and that he really wants to be a part of the Genesis global family. He attended our program and he sang a number of praise songs to God in appreciation for the great things he is doing in Genesis global.

It will amount to discrimination if I said no to him when he offered to join us to thank God during our harvest. He is just one of the numerous guests who came to show us love. I need to also emphasize that we did not pay a dime to him for attending our program. As much as possible, we are open to corrections but its important for me to let people understand the true picture of what transpired.

Thank you for believing in me.”