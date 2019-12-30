Close political ally, Senator Solomon Adeola Confirms Tinubu’s Presidential Ambition

Senator Solomon Adeola has said the national leader of All Progressives Congress, Ahmed Tinubu, who is also his political godfather is nursing ambition to succeed President Mohammadu Buhari in 2023.

Tinubu loyalist, Senator Solomon Adeola better known as Yayi, confirmed the interest of his godfather in the topmost public office in the land.

As part of activities to celebrate the festive season, Adeola, on Boxing Day hosted a prayer program where Islamic clerics and others were present. In the course of the event, Adeola was said to have demanded of the clerics to specifically offer prayers towards the realization of Tinubu’s presidential ambition in 2023. With this coming from someone close to Tinubu like Yayi, it is believed that the tale of Asiwaju’s presidential ambition is no longer a rumor or speculation but a fact