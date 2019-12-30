FIRS boss looks beyond Fowler years, offers 30 days for tax clearance

There are indications that the new tax man is aiming to set new records,..Nami the new chairman of FIRS in a letter to staff encouraged them to work towards achieving the revenue collection rate of 2012 when the staff exceeded revenue target by N1.3 billion.

Thise were pre Fowler years, and the story in toen was that Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), was generating trillions under Buhari.

For the first time too, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has offered a 30-day window to enable taxpayers obtain Tax Clearance Certificate (TCC) with ease.

This followed complaints the agency received from Nigerians on the difficulties they faced in obtaining the TCC.

FIRS Executive Chairman Muhammad Nami said he signed the public notice to make things easy for taxpayers.

The move would enable taxpayers to meet their obligations whenever they need the TCC. Taxpayers need TCC to seek and obtain contracts and loans, renew permits, registration, franchises, agreements and/or licences that will invariably generate revenue from which taxes will be paid.

The agency chief said it had put in place machinery to issue Year 2020 TCC to all eligible taxpayers from January 2 to January 31.

He warned taxpayers that the agency would invoke the provisions of the law, including its enforcement and imposition, should it become apparent that a taxpayer had misled the FIRS to issue a TCC.

“The service may not hesitate to use enforcement activities, including imposition of lien on bank accounts of such defaulting companies to recover any outstanding debts, when it discovers that the taxpayer has misled the service in its duty to observe tax compliance.

The issuance of TCC to ease the burden of taxpayers is in line with the provisions of Section 101 (1) of CITA LFN 2004 and in conformity with Self-Assessment Regulation, 2011,” Nami said. This is the first time the FIRS will grant this window to taxpayers to apply for their TCC, irrespective of their tax compliance status.