IBB declares innermost desire : l am searching for a new wife !..behold one of the contenders

Former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, rtd, has announced that he is in search of a new wife.

Describing the kind of woman that will suit him at this stage of his life, IBB said he will not take a wife much younger than him because that will be a problem for the woman and for himself (IBB)

The former Head of State, however, expressed the fear that the new wife may not be able to live the way he lived with his late wife and former First Lady, Maryam.

Asaba Delta-born Maryam died on Sunday, December 27, 2009, succumbing to ovarian cancer at the University of California’s Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center, Los Angeles. She died at the age of 61.

IBB said, “Yes, I am quite sure. I’m searching and I’m hoping. But the longer I wait, maybe, the more problematic it becomes.

“If it drags, I would be too old and the whole idea of having a partner would seem to diminish. But I will make sure [I have a partner] before reaching that stage.

“If somebody is in the corner, you could organize that in three or six months.

“And because it must be somebody you have known for a long time, or somebody you have been in contact with for a long time, you don’t just tell them look this is for marriage.

“But as time passes, and relationship building continues, it could end up in marriage.

“However, I have to be fair in my search. I really want to be fair. For instance, you don’t expect me to take a wife much younger than I am because that will be a problem for her and for me.

“I have to be fair. Secondly, I do wonder if she (the chosen one) would be able to live the way Maryam and I did, which is not easy these days. So, I keep on praying; and I think it will happen.”

There is no gainsaying Ummi has found purpose and romance in her love for IBB and she would pay no worship to garish lust. The Hausa actress and Nollywood star is set to marry the former military ruler, if her Instagram post sometumes ago is anything to go by.

The actress claimed that she has been in a relationship with him since 2013, when she granted an interview stating that IBB loved her and that she loved him too. She had earlier hinted on Facebook that the 75-year-old former military ruler was planning to marry her but that there were things to be sorted out first.

Ummi posted a photo mix of herself and the Minna, Niger State born ex-ruler.

She however, took the message down less than an hour after posting it, suggesting that she was not permitted to make the announcement yet.

Some are of the opinion that she is merely fantasizing about a relationship with IBB.

Babangida, a native of the Gwari ethnic group, married Maryam (née King), his first wife on September 6, 1969. Together they had four children: Mohammed, Aminu, Aishat, and Halima. However, Maryam died from complications of ovarian cancer on December 27, 2009, leaving Babangida alone in the world.

Predictably, IBB was heartbroken over Mariam’s sad demise and despite speculations that he would take another wife, the ex-military dictator refused to remarry. Even in the face of temptation, IBB remained resolute, nursing the wounds inflicted in his soul by the tragic death of his heartthrob, Mariam. Sources close to Babangida revealed that it would be impossible for any woman to take the place of late Mariam in his heart.

Ummi vs late Mariam Babangida

Speculations abound over Ummi’s capacity to measure up to late Mariam in the estimation and life of IBB. While the jury is out on her ability to win the unhesitant love of IBB and earn a place in his life, the pressure is on Ummi to prove herself worthy of the retired General’s loyalty and affection.

There is no gainsaying late Mariam was a force of nature. As first lady, she launched many programmes to improve the life of women. The “Maryam Phenomenon” became a celebrity and “an icon of beauty, fashion and style”, a position she retained after her husband’s exit from power.

Born Maryam King in 1948 in Asaba (present-day Delta State), she attended her parents were Hajiya Asabe Halima Mohammed from the present Niger State, a Hausa, and Leonard Nwanonye Okogwu from Asaba, an Igbo. On September 6, 1969, shortly before her 21st birthday, she married IBB who was a Nigerian army Major at the period.

They had four children comprising two boys, Mohammed and Aminu, and two girls, Aisha and Halima. After her husband became Chief of Army Staff in 1983, Maryam became President of the Nigerian Army Officers Wives Association (NAOWA). She was active in this role, launching schools, clinics, women’s training centres and child day care centres.

She also established a glamorous persona. Talking about the opening of the seven-day Better Life Fair in 1990, one journalist said “She was like a Roman empress on a throne, regal and resplendent in a stone-studded flowing outfit that defied description.” Women responded to her as a role model, and her appeal lasted long after her husband fell from power.

On December 27, 2009, Mariam died of ovarian cancer at 61 in Los Angeles, California. Her husband was at her side as she died. The president of the Nigerian Senate at the period, David Mark, reportedly broke down in tears upon hearing the news. The Times of Nigeria reported on her death identifying her as “one of the greatest women in Africa.”

Such is the force of life that late Mariam symbolised. Can Ummi ever measure up to her?

There are others YOU NEWS will list them soon..keep reading.