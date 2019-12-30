Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Jonathan, wife visit soldier injured during gunmen’s attack at Bayelsa home

Younews Ng December 30, 2019 Investigation, News, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 55 Views

Goodluck Jonathan visits soldier injured during gunmen?s attack at his Bayelsa home

Former President Goodluck Jonathan and his wife Patience on Sunday December 29, visited a soldier who was injured during the gunmen attack at his residence in Otuoke, Bayelsa state.

During the visit at the hospital where Lance Corporal Umar Muttaka was receiving treatment, the former President commended him and other security operatives over the bravery they exhibited during the attack. He stated that they stood firm and fought for the interest and security of the nation.

It was gathered that the injured soldier is responding to treatment as security has been beefed up at the residence of the former President, both in Yenagoa and Otuoke since the attack.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Details of how one soldier, one robber die in 1st bank robbery, 4 arrested

Operatives of the Federal Capital Territory Police Command and soldiers from the Guards Brigades on ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.