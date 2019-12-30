Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Revealed..Fani Kayode’s trouble with Buhari’s govt

Younews Ng December 30, 2019 Celebrity, Events, Investigation, News, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 66 Views

Public Affairs analyists have asked Femi Fani Kayode to return his share of the loot underJonathan, before he would have moral right to be a crotic of Buhari’s govt.

“Femi Fani-Kayode! When your company, Jointrust Dimension Ltd, collected the sum of N800 million from Ministry of External Affairs on behalf of office of former NSA, Dasuki, did you share it with the Christians? No be you and your family are enjoying your life?

Keep religion out of your problem with government of the day. Return the money, repent and seek forgiveness from God and Nigerians.

Then shut your mouth out of shame.”

