Things to know about Saraki’s new battleline with Kwara gov

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq of Kwara is saying the vast land bordering the Civil Service Clinic, Ilorin, was originally meant for another Government Secretariat building and parking space for the Clinic but, for years, it was misappropriated and given to a private firm Asa Investment Limited with no evidence of payment. Alhamdulilah! We have recovered it.

Going forward, we have made plans in our 2020 budget to build the much-needed secretariat on the recovered land and save government the money that is currently being spent on rented apartments that hundreds of civil servants have been made to work from.

Picture of the proposed new secretariat building.

Ex senate president is however kicking.

The new gov is saying Alimi Chalet, Ile Arugbo was a ‘paddy-paddy arrangement.

“The Ile Arugbo had been erected on land originally meant for the expansion of the Civil Service Clinic and Phase II of the State Government Secretariat without any evidence that anyone paid a dime to the government for the land.

Now some are saying the seizure of the property is politically motivated.

YOU NEWS however, learnt yesterday that other public property unlawfully acquired are also being looked into.

A lawyer in Ilorin told us: “The purported sale of the Alimi Chalet did not conform to the Kwara State former Governors’ Pension Law 2010, as amended, which incidentally was the brainchild of Saraki.

“There is no record anywhere that Saraki paid a dime to have the property transferred to him. The transfer only fits into what the late Fela Anikulapo called ‘paddy-paddy’ arrangement.

The pension law takes adequate care of the former governor (Saraki). The law allows ex-governors to own a five-bedroomed duplex, as opposed to the Alimi Chalet, which consists of three separate chalets with three boys’ quarters of three rooms each and, therefore, does not fit into the recommendation of the pension law of 2010. “Aside from the three houses on over one hectare of land on Alimi Road supposedly given to Saraki under the state pension law, Saraki also got N250m under the same law to build another retirement home for himself. “The said Alimi Chalet, which was gifted to him, is the property of the people of Kwara State and was never contemplated as a gift to former governors,” the House of Assembly in Kwara State also revealed to YOUNEWS .