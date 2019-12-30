Wife suspect fowl play, sue Spain hotel over how her husband, son & daughter drowned

Mrs. Olubunmi Diya, the widow of the Redeemed Christian Church of God’s pastor who drowned alongside his two children while swimming in a Spanish hotel, may sue the company.

The deceased, Gabriel Diya, 52; daughter Comfort Diya, nine; and son Praise-Emmanuel Diya, 16; died on Christmas Eve at the Club La Costa World holiday resort in Fuengirola, Spain.

The woman alleged there was “something wrong” with the pool they died in, adding that she had hired a lawyer.

A Fuengirola-based lawyer called Javier Tor also confirmed he was now working for Mrs Diya

She said she believed something was wrong with the pool that must have made swimming difficult for them at that point in time.’

“The whole family, all five of us went to the pool together and were all present when the incident occurred. The children were not left unattended.

“We followed the instructions displayed by the poolside at all times. The children went into the pool using the steps but found themselves dragged into the middle, which was deeper and called for help when they could not get out.

“My daughter did not fall into the water. My husband went in via the steps trying to help the two struggling while I ran to the nearby apartments shouting for help to assist my husband. By the time assistance came, the three of them were under the water.”