6 SARS OPERATIVES MERCILESSLY TORTURED FOR FORCEFULLY INVADING ARMY GENERAL’S HOUSE!

December 31, 2019

Acting on information from a neighbouring landlord in Ikotun area of Lagos State that a certain building was dominated by ‘yahoo’ guys, six operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) invaded the said house in a Gestapo manner.
On getting to the house, the overzealous or perhaps corrupt officers banged the gate violently and when there was no answer, the operatives who came in a Toyota Sienna, cut the electric barricade on the fence and jumped into the compound one after the other, not knowing that the residents were patiently and prepared for them.
Before they realised that they had jumped into the house of Major General Akinpelu Olopade(Retd), it was too late, as the man’s children, Army Captain Kunle Olopade, Lieutenant Femi Olopade Airforce Flying Officer Yinka Olopade and their younger sister, DSP Funmilayo Olopade disarmed them, gave them the beatings of their lives before an Army team came to whisk them away to an unknown Barrack with their false informant.

