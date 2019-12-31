FG replies Obasanjo, others on debt profile

The Federal Government has described those warning that the over $83.8 billion domestic and external debt signposted danger for the economy as scaremongers.

Minister of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed said in Lagos that there were misrepresentations in the figures being bandied in certain quarters on the debt profile.

Mohammed argued that Nigeria had not even reached its debt ceiling of 25 per cent in total public debt stock to Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo said at the weekend that Nigeria faced impending bankruptcy, with its external debt ballooning by 700 per cent in four years.

The former President put Nigeria’s external debt at $81.2 billion (about N24.947 trillion) from $10.32 billion within four years.

Mohammed said it was wrong for some people to assume that the government was responsible for the nation’s rising debt portfolio.

”The public debt stock is actually a cumulative figure of borrowings by successive governments over many years. It is therefore not appropriate to attribute the public debt stock to one administration.

“Nigeria’s total public debt stock in 2015 was $63.80 billion, comprising $10.31 billion of external debt and $53.49 billion domestic debt. By June 2019, the total debt stock was $83.883 billion, made up of $27.163 billion of external debt and $56.720 billion domestic debt.

“It is therefore not correct to say that Nigeria’s external debt alone is $81.274 billion. There is yet no cause for alarm. This is because Nigeria has a debt ceiling of 25 per cent in the total public debt stock to Gross Domestic Product (Debt/GDP), which it has operated within the ratio for December 31, 2018 and June 30, 2019 were 19.09 per cent and 18.99 per cent respectively.

“The debt service to revenue ratio has however been higher than desirable, hence the push by the government to diversify the economy and increase oil and non-oil revenues significantly.