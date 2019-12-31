Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

LASU students hold procession for colleague slained for money ritual

Younews Ng December 31, 2019 Investigation, News, Trending, Whistle Blower Leave a comment 67 Views

Lagos State University (LASU) students held a candlelight on Monday in honour of their slain colleague, Favour Sewanu Daley-Oladele.

Decked in black attires, converged on the Department of Theatre Arts and Music, from where they moved around the campus, singing a dirge; some were in tears.

The 22-year-old final year student was allegedly lured by his 23-year-old boyfriend, Adeeko Owolabi, to a Cherubim & Seraphim Church at Ikoyi-Ile in Osun State where she was killed.

Part of her organs was removed for money ritual.

They called on LASU, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Inspector-General of Police to ensure perpetrators’ speedy trial.

Other students and social media users took to Twitter to condemn the act, urging the government not to sweep the matter under the carpet.

