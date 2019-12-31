LASU students hold procession for colleague slained for money ritual

Lagos State University (LASU) students held a candlelight on Monday in honour of their slain colleague, Favour Sewanu Daley-Oladele.

Decked in black attires, converged on the Department of Theatre Arts and Music, from where they moved around the campus, singing a dirge; some were in tears.

The 22-year-old final year student was allegedly lured by his 23-year-old boyfriend, Adeeko Owolabi, to a Cherubim & Seraphim Church at Ikoyi-Ile in Osun State where she was killed.

Part of her organs was removed for money ritual.

They called on LASU, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Inspector-General of Police to ensure perpetrators’ speedy trial.

Other students and social media users took to Twitter to condemn the act, urging the government not to sweep the matter under the carpet.