5 Dangote’s trucks burnt by angry mob over accident

In Ikare-Akoko, on Tuesday, as a trailer belonging to Dangote Group crushed three vehicles and two motorbike riders in the heart of the town.

The driver of the truck was said to have lost control of the vehicle when the brake failed and the two commercial motorbike riders (Okada) were said to have trapped under the trailer.

One of the people involved in the accident died instantly, while several others sustained varying degrees of injuries.

The victims were rushed to the emergency section of State Specialist Hospital, Ikare-Akoko, for immediate medical attention.

An angry mob was said to have set ablaze the trailer involved in the accident and other ones belonging to the same company.

One of the victims of the accident, who was trapped in a Toyota car and had passed out, was rescued by the men of Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) and volunteers.

Sources revealed that the accident caused serious traffic jams from Jubilee Road to Ilepa, leading to diversion of vehicles.

The accident occurred at First Bank, Jubilee area of the town, which forced the FRSC officials to divert traffic from Jubilee to Eshe to Okela.