Genesis of Cele Church in trouble again..scores of death b/4 & after K1 show..mystery alleged

Genesis’ Parish head, Israel Oladele Ogundipe is still in crisis over Fuji musician, K1 appearance/ show in his church, Baba Eto’s abomination and sundry issues.

Now, another brewing trouble has been revealed.

One of those who worshipped at his Church on that day, YOU NEWS learnt was crushed by a car alongside with her kid after the December 15,2019 at Genesis anniversary, where Fuji Music star, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal performed.

Ronke Popoola, a trader and her two years old son were victims.

As the event was concluding another worshipper at same church, we gathered ran over the mum and son, as well as four other.

Unfortunately, Ronke’s son died four days later.

Ronke was rushed to the Ile-Epo General Hospital, from where she was refereed to LASUTH.

Aside Ronke’s 2 years old son that died, YOU NEWS learnt that another victim in the accident, an 11 year old boy, eventually died.

According to an eye witness ” many worshippers came for the harvest and towards the end of the programme, a car lost control and rammed into the newly bought two hectares extension land, provided by the church to accommodate guests, who could not find space in the main auditorium.”

Now, insiders are suspecting what they called ‘series of death’ albeit mysteriously in the Church, though some said they could just be coincidences of life.

It will be recalled that it is this same Dele Ogundipe who attended a CCC, Oshodi Parish harvest two months ago and as he was moving out of the event, his police orderly allegedly fired a shot that killed a father of five children in Shogunle area of Oshodi, Lagos.

Till date, that report has been buried.

Couple of years back, inside same church, a female spiritualist coming down from 7 days trance got burnt mysteriously and till date nobody could pin point the remnants of that report.

At another time, sources claimed that a young boy whose services was sought, was there to fix an electrical problem, he got electrocuted.

Ogundipe is yet to make public statement on the incident and its attendants allegations.