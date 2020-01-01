Incredible: Banker (an insider) drove robbers to 1st bank , disabled CCTV for operation

There are surprising revelations from investigation into the first bank robbery at Mpape area of Abuja last Saturday.

An employee of the bank, Larry Ehizo, 30, was alleged to have led three others, Timothy Joe, 21; Princewill Obinna, 24; and Elijah David, 19, to the bank in an attempt to steal a huge sum of money from it.

Singing like parrot bird during investigation, one of them, David alleged that Ehizo informed the gang members that the robbery would rake in N7m and assured them that only a few staff members would be at work on the day of the incident.

David further explained that the banker administered an oath of secrecy on him before they went for the operation.

The fourth suspect, identified simply as Patrick, was gunned down by security agents during the failed heist, while a manhunt has been launched for the fifth member of the gang, identified simply as Ernest.

Ehizo, who allegedly masterminded the robbery, was said to have also driven his gang members to the bank premises in his Peugeot 206 car and provided directions on how to access the vault.

The bank employee also allegedly gave them black fez caps to cover their faces before he disabled the close circuit television cameras on the premises.

Four locally-made pistols, two cutlasses, two daggers, one axe, a pair of pliers, one Infinix Note phone and one saw blade were recovered from the suspects.