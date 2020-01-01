Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

One dies in Jan 1 auto crash on, Ore Road

Younews Ng January 1, 2020 Events, Investigation, News, Trending, Whistle Blower Leave a comment 61 Views

Just before noon on January one, one person had died following an auto crash on Ijebu Ode-Ore Expressway.

The lone accident happened about 11.25pm on Tuesday.

A Toyota Sienna Bus, with registration number, FKJ 453XW, was on a high speed when its tyres burst and in the process lost control and somersaulted into the bush.

Nine persons — five male adults, three female adults and a female child — were involved in the accident.

“The corpse of the female victim has been deposited at the mortuary of General Hospital, Ijebu Ode, while two of the survivors are also receiving treatment at the same hospital.

“The third survivor who is a child was taken to Ise Oluwa Clinic J3 by a good samaritan before the arrival of FRSC rescue team.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Twist & Turns : Woman who ate Favour’s heart & breasts claims she did unknowingly

Mother of Adeeko Owolabi, Mrs Bola Adeeko, who was arrested by detectives along with her ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.