One dies in Jan 1 auto crash on, Ore Road

Just before noon on January one, one person had died following an auto crash on Ijebu Ode-Ore Expressway.

The lone accident happened about 11.25pm on Tuesday.

A Toyota Sienna Bus, with registration number, FKJ 453XW, was on a high speed when its tyres burst and in the process lost control and somersaulted into the bush.

Nine persons — five male adults, three female adults and a female child — were involved in the accident.

“The corpse of the female victim has been deposited at the mortuary of General Hospital, Ijebu Ode, while two of the survivors are also receiving treatment at the same hospital.

“The third survivor who is a child was taken to Ise Oluwa Clinic J3 by a good samaritan before the arrival of FRSC rescue team.