Critics list 7 reasons why Kwara gov shouldn’t have demolish Saraki’s property

Kwara governor AbdulRahaman AbdulRazaq has demolished Olusola Saraki’s Ile Arugbo in Ilorin . Some believe it is rather ill-conceived. They think this is not the best way the governor could have handled the matter. These are their thinking.

1. In a 3rd world country where money is scarce, demolition should be the very. Last option ….! Defective titles can always be regularised!!

2. First, the point must be made that a significant portion of Ilorin people still reveres the late Olusola Saraki. It is just what it is and no amount of social nedia postingd can change that, governor should care about feelings of these ones.

3. This hurried demolition does not appear to have been treated with care and caution. The governor would have lost nothing if he was patient. To drive inclusive growth, the KWSG would need the support of the people. This needless controversy and its potentially divisive effects are, avoidable.

4. Kwara, more than any state in Nigeria today, needs serious re-engineering. And to achieve this, the new governor needs the support of the majority of the people in all aspects. Actions that may erode the government’s legitimacy and mass appeal among the people ought to be avoided for many reasons other than one.

5. Alhaji Folorunsho AbdulRazaq, father of the governor, incidentally owns a parcel of land opposite this controversial Civil Service Clinic which he has given out to MCAN Kwara for years now. Does he have all the documents too?

6 .The governor should have exercised restraint since there are indications that the case is reportedly being taken to COURT. One act of lawlessness (or perhaps in this case, perceived vendetta) cannot erase another act of impunity.

7. No amount of sophistry would exonerate the governor from allegations of vendetta/bad-belle with the manner this was executed.