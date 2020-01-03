Lagos to pay three months minimum wage arrears

The Lagos State Government has promised to pay public servants three months’ arrears of the new minimum wage, the implementation of which took off in November 2019.

The Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, stated this on Thursday at the 2020 Annual First Working Day Thanksgiving Service for public servants in the state.

Hamzat said the gesture was to recognise the commitment and contributions of workers to the realisation of the goals of the state government.

He solicited the cooperation of the workers for government to deliver on major projects in the state, including the Blue Line Rail, the Red Line Rail, the Bus Rapid Transport, which would have multiplier effects on the well-being of residents.

“We are key to the success of Nigeria and Nigeria is the faith of the black race. So, we must be upright, do the right thing, obey traffic rules and other regulations,” the deputy governor added.

The Head of Service, Mr Hakeem Muri-Okunola, also urged the workers to improve the quality of service delivery and uphold the long-standing traditions of discipline, integrity and transparency of the public service.