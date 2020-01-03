Sanwo Olu introduces Residents Identity Card To Live In Lagos

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu said residents of Lagos will need to register and get an identity to live in the state.

“In the first quarter of next year, we will start our Lagos Residency Programme. We are working with NIMC. We are going to have our Lagos Residents ID Card.

We must have you under our Lagos Residency Scheme. This will allow us to plan and know the numbers of people to provide for,” Sanwo-Olu said.

Sanwo-Olu said the purpose of this is to identify individuals living in Lagos and for security purposes.

The Governor said the registration of Lagos residents would also help the state government in planning for the needs of Lagosians in the nearest future.

Sanwo-Olu stated this while speaking on Journalists Hangout, a TVC daily programme.

The Governor said it would not be possible to send migrants out of Lagos or to stop Nigerians from coming into Lagos.

He urged the people to register and get the Identity card whenever it is for it, appealing to residents to see it as a means to plan for the masses in terms of infrastructure.