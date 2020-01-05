Gbemi expresses regrets: OToGe is to uproot PDP, why Sarakis?

Gbemisola Saraki is kicking diplomatically. She is in a dillemma, deploring demolition of her father’s property.

Gbemisola Saraki is saying OToGe, the coalition, which ensured the emergence of Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq as the Kwara State Governor according to Senator Gbemisola Saraki has been changed.

On Friday she kicked against the demolition of her late father’s house in Ilorin, describing the action as “arbitrary and provocative.”

Gbemisola, who is a leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara Stat gave indications that all is not well with the APC in Kwara State,

“As a staunch and loyal member of APC, I have kept quiet to date on the happenings in my state, Kwara State. I had done this for a number of reasons including trying to “keep my head when all about me are losing theirs”.

But all in all, I had kept quiet, as being a loyal member and supporter of the party, I did not want to get into any squabble with the Governor despite so many provocations.

Again, as a loyal and dedicated daughter of my father, Dr. Abubakar Olusola Saraki, whom I hold in very high esteem, I did not want to express my opinion on the propriety of the Governor’s recent political actions as it would be seen as biased because the late Waziri is my father.

“However, given the turn of events and the violent nature of the Governor’s position, it is only right for me to speak now.

There might have been some elements within my party, APC, who wanted to change the OToGe narrative ofthe 2019 elections to be about the Sarakis, and not about what it was — the removal of a failing PDP Administration.