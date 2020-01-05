Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Gunmen kill APC chairman, Chief Imam, 21 others, burns palace, churches in Kogi

Younews Ng January 5, 2020 Investigation, News, Trending, Whistle Blower Leave a comment 52 Views

At least 23 people have been killed by some suspected gunmen in Tawari community in Kogi local government area of Kogi state, burning buildings, including the palace of the king of the community.

Source gathered that APC ward Chairman, Ibrahim Simbabi, Chief Imam were among 23 persons butchers, 2 Churches, residential houses raze down.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Confusion in Presidency ? DSS boss sacked by Osinbajo may return

The plot is ongoing in ongoing for reversal of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s decision in ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.