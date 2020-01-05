Gunmen kill APC chairman, Chief Imam, 21 others, burns palace, churches in Kogi
January 5, 2020
At least 23 people have been killed by some suspected gunmen in Tawari community in Kogi local government area of Kogi state, burning buildings, including the palace of the king of the community.
Source gathered that APC ward Chairman, Ibrahim Simbabi, Chief Imam were among 23 persons butchers, 2 Churches, residential houses raze down.
