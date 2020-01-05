Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Tension mounts as America asks citizens to leave Iraq , anyhow

January 5, 2020

America has asked its citizens to leave Iraq , anyhow.

If they can’t reach the airport, they should use any border, any tunnel, any means

They have been warned not to come near the embassy in Baghdad.

They are literally on their own.

There are ordinary innocent American citizens making a living in Iraq.

Now they have become literal refugees whom America has asked to fend for themselves because Iraq is suddenly tense , charged .

Governments must always weigh the consequences of their actions on small ordinary everyday people.

American still bombed up more militia leaders in Iraq on Friday.

