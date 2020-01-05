What about Otedola Bridge with accident ?..2 die as tanker collides with SUV

A granite-laden articulated truck collided with a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) on the Otedola bridge, Lagos, on Saturday, resulting in the death of two persons.

Three other persons sustained injuries.

The truck was said to have fallen off the bridge after colliding with the SUV.

Two of the injured persons were treated on the spot and discharged, one of the victims in a critical condition has been taken to accident and emergency hospital at toll-gate end of Lagos-Ibadan expressway for further treatment.

“Investigations conducted revealed that an articulated truck laden with several tons of granite, crashed off the crash barrier on the bridge and collided with a black coloured Lexus SUV.

“The truck’s head subsequently detached because of the impact and fell off the bridge. The mangled bodies of the victims have been recovered and bagged, while intervention to ease vehicular movement is being carried out.”

Accident is becoming one , too many on the zone .

An accident involving a truck and several vehicles had also claimed two lives on the bridge in October.

Also, a diesel-laden tanker fell off the same bridge in September