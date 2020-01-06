Exhumed LASU student’s body for re-burial tomorrow, Jan 7

The body of Lagos State University (LASU) final-year student, Favour Daley-Oladele, who was allegedly murdered for money rituals by her boyfriend at a church in Ikoyi-Ile in Osun State, on December 8, will be buried in Lagos tomorrow, January 7.

The burial arrangement followed the exhumation of her body at Ikoyi-Ile in Isokan Local Government Area of Osun State by the Police on Saturday.

Late Daley-Oladele was thrown into a half-dug well, where she was dismembered and some organs removed before she was buried.

The Students’ Union Government (SUG) of the Lagos State University (LASU) has said it will mobilise students to pay their respects to their slain colleague.

SUG President Oladele Oluwatayo said: “We have decided to encourage as many students as would be available for the funeral rites to pay our last respects to Favour.

“I spoke with Favour’s father today (yesterday); he told me the burial will hold on Tuesday and promised to get back to me on details. He hasn’t done that and I do not wish to call him again because he sounded devastated.”

Commissioner of Police, Babatunde Kokumo, who led the team that exhumed the body, said the move for burial would enable the police to conclude investigation into the case.

The CP also hinted that churches in that neighbourhood would be investigated.

The self-proclaimed pastor Segun Philips, a woman- Bola Adeeko, and her son, Owolabi, are being interrogated by the police in connection with the killing.

The police said they will be arraigned in Osun State..