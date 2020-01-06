Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Gov Ayade bans commissioners from ‘using’ social media without his permission

Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade, has directed all commissioners and other political appointees in the state to desist from making public and policy statements on social media.

The governor gave the directive in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Christian Ita, in Calabar, the state capital.

He warned the commissioners and the appointees against granting or making radio and television interviews/appearances without getting clearance from him.

The statement read: “Henceforth, no commissioner or political appointee is allowed to showcase or make policy pronouncements on social media without seeking clearance from the governor.

“Every commissioner is henceforth expected to prove himself or herself on the field rather than on social media.

“I want to make it clear that there are just two persons designated for the discharge of this function.

“They are the Commissioner for Information and Orientation as well as the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity.”

The governor warned that any contravention of the directive would be met with severe sanctions

