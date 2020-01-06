Iran Offers $80 Million Bounty On Trump For General’s Killing

An $80 million bounty has been placed on US President Donald Trump’s head after General Qasem Soleimani was killed in US airstrikes last week, according to reports.

During the televised funeral procession of the top Iranian military commander, it was said on official state broadcasting channels on Sunday that $1 would be tabled for every Iranian in the country, with the cash going to whoever kills the US President.

“Iran has 80 million inhabitants. Based on the Iranian population, we want to raise $80 million which is a reward for those who get close to the head of President Trump,” it was announced.

Weeping amid wails from a crowd of hundreds of thousands of mourners, Iran’s supreme leader on Monday prayed over the remains of a top Iranian general killed in a US airstrike in Baghdad.