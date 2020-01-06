Soleimani’s killing triggers trouble: Iran vs. US military capabilities

The world wait with bated breath what form Iran’s retaliation would take.

Middle East is boiling with Iran and American leaders as well as their allies flexing muscles over the killing of powerful Tehran military leader Gen. Qasem Soleimani in a United States (U.S.) drone strike in Baghdad.

Soleimani, head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, was killed along with Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy commander of Iraq’s Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF, or Hashd al-Shaabi), an Iran-backed umbrella organisation comprising several militias.

Several other people were also killed in Friday’s attack.

Soleimani’s killing marks a major escalation in tensions between Washington and Tehran.

Under his leadership, Iran had bolstered Hezbollah in Lebanon and other pro-Iranian militant groups, expanded its military presence in Iraq and Syria and orchestrated Syria’s offensive against rebel groups in the country’s long civil war.

Now, the U.S President Donald Trump saying American is “ready to strike 52 Iranian sites if Tehran attacks. These came on a day thousands of people flood the streets during a funeral procession for Soleimani and al-Muhandis in Ahvaz, Iran.

Iran vs. US military capabilities:

…Budget

Iran: $6 billion

US: $716 billion….Troops

Iran: 523,000

US: 1.3 million….Aircraft

Iran: 509

US: 13,398…..Navy vessels

Iran: 398

US: 415……..Nukes

Iran: not known

US: 6,185, …..Missile range

Iran: 3,000 km

US: Any place on Earth