Buhari replies Bakare: I’ll prevent use of money to bamboozle way to Aso Rock 2023

The presidency in Nigeria has said President, Muhammadu Buhari would not “impose” his successor on the country.

It is a direct reply to

Serving Overseer of Citadel Global Community Church, formerly known as Latter Rain Assembly, Pastor Tunde Bakare, urging Buhari to set in a succession plan ahead of 2023.

Bakare had in a state of the nation address on Sunday, urged Buhari not to allow those he described as “looters” to take over the reins of power in 2023, adding that doing so would mean that the anti-corruption war of the current regime would have been in vain.

Bakare, a former running mate to Buhari when he contested the presidential poll in 2011 on the platform of the Congress for Progressive Change, said there were other leaders across Asia and Africa, who had a succession plan.

But the Presidency noted that much as Buhari would love to sustain his legacies after exiting office in 2023, he would not interfere with the democratic process by insisting on a particular individual to succeed him.

The presidential spokesperson, Femi Adesina said, “The President will not pick a successor; we know him, he is not somebody like that. Will he be interested in the process? Yes, he will. He will ensure that there is a free, fair and credible election; that nobody will come to use money and resources to bamboozle his way into the leadership of the country. It will not happen.

“The President will ensure a free, fair and credible process but to hand-pick a successor? No, he will not do that.