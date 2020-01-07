Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

FG exempts firms earning below N25m from company tax

Younews Ng January 7, 2020 Business, News, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 13 Views

Beyond the increase in Value Added Tax from five to 7.5 per, the Finance Bill , when signed into law, will ensure that small businesses with turnover less than N25m will be exempted from Companies Income Tax, the Federal Government has said.

Currently, all companies are expected to pay to the Federal Government 30 per cent of their profits as Companies Income Tax.

They are not being taxed so they can invest in their businesses.

“We reduced the tax for medium-size businesses from 30 per cent to 20 per cent so that they can have more resources that they can plough back into their businesses” the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, said

And added “once the bill was signed into law, companies making a turnover of less than N25m would no longer pay this tax while those that earned between N25m and N100m yearly would pay 20 per cent as Companies Income Tax.

She said those earning over N100m would continue to pay the 30 per cent of their profits as CIT.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Incredible.. CBN $7bn bailout fund to banks in 2006 was never refunded !

The Petroleum Equalization Fund, PEF, and the 7bn dollars bailout fund that the Obasanjo administration ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.