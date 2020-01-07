FG exempts firms earning below N25m from company tax

Beyond the increase in Value Added Tax from five to 7.5 per, the Finance Bill , when signed into law, will ensure that small businesses with turnover less than N25m will be exempted from Companies Income Tax, the Federal Government has said.

Currently, all companies are expected to pay to the Federal Government 30 per cent of their profits as Companies Income Tax.

They are not being taxed so they can invest in their businesses.

“We reduced the tax for medium-size businesses from 30 per cent to 20 per cent so that they can have more resources that they can plough back into their businesses” the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, said

And added “once the bill was signed into law, companies making a turnover of less than N25m would no longer pay this tax while those that earned between N25m and N100m yearly would pay 20 per cent as Companies Income Tax.

She said those earning over N100m would continue to pay the 30 per cent of their profits as CIT.