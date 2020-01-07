Revealed: Why Buhari reverses suspension of REA MD

In a suprising move, The federal government has reversed the suspension of Managing Director of Rural Electricity Agency (REA) Mrs. Damilola Ogunbiyi.

Sources said Fashola had to intervene and revealed the politics behind her sack to Mr President.

Ogunbiyi was suspended over alleged malpractices on December 31.

The federal government, however, accepted her resignation to enable her take up her new role in the United Nation.

She is said to be Fashola’s powerful force of implementation in Power sector, when he was in charge of the ministry.

Managing Director of the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc (NBET), Dr. Marilyn Amobi, was also suspended same time and subsequently a five-man team was set up to investigate complaints against her leadership at the NBET.

Official reason says..stated that the suspension and sack of both officials were done to reposition the operations of the agencies they previously headed.

Insiders revealed that some infractions in the Rural Electrification Agency, made the Honourable Minister of Power, Sale Mamman to suspend Ms. Damilola Ogunbiyi . She was asked to proceed on indefinite suspension with immediate effect.”

Mamman also directed an immediate investigation into the activities of the REA towards repositioning it for better service delivery.

Ogunbiyi occupies a tripartite since she was brought in under former minister, Babatunde Fashola.

She was the coordinator of the former minister’s pet work, Power Sector Recovery Programme (PSRP), the Senior Adviser in the office of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Power, and the MD of REA

She was perceived to be too powerful and connected for the recentky appointed minister.

Interestingly, President Muhammadu Buhari approved the appointment of Ahmad Salihijo Ahmad as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), one week after Mrs Damilola Ogunbiyi was suspended.

Salihijo from Adamawa State is a renewable energy expert who holds two masters degrees in development studies and project planning.

All that is history with the FG reversal today.